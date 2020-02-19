World Famous Lover Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda starrer FAILS big time

World Famous Lover Box Office Collection Report: Vijay Deverakonda starrer fails to create the much-needed magic at the ticket windows. Check it out.

World Famous Lover Box Office Collection Report: Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, which released on February 14, has failed to create the much-needed magic at the ticket windows. Directed by Kranti Madhav, the film stars four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Despite leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions and creating a substantial buzz in the town, the film has failed to live up to audiences' expectations. The film witnessed a decent opening but turned out to be a disappointment and is currently struggling to survive at the box office.

According to reports, World Famous Lover has only earned Rs 8.6 crore at the box office since its release and has earned Rs 27 crore approx worldwide. Well, the negative reviews have impacted the film's collection and it has clearly tanked at the box office. After Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover becomes Vijay's second film in a row that has failed to create magic at the ticket windows. This Vijay Deverakonda starrer is struggling and it remains to see how much the film can earn by the end of it the second weekend.

Well, all the eyes were on Vijay Deverakonda and if ables to bounce back with WFL. But clearly, he couldn't. When the trailer was out, many took to social media and called it as "repetitive" and "rehashed" version of Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, ahead of the film's release, revealed that this will be his last love story. He tweeted, "WFL is going to be my last love story. Because of this fact, I am also quite excited to fill the ocean of love in the film along with four beautiful girls."

