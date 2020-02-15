World Famous Lover Box Office Day 1: The Vijay Deverakonda starrer gets an average opening

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda's lastest film World Famous Lover was released on the occasion f Valentine's day and it is struggling hard to shine at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda’s film World Famous Lover hit the big screens on February 14 worldwide in 1,150 plus screens. According to reports, the film minted Rs 4.40 crore in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In the world wide box office, the film pulled in around Rs 5.9 crore, making it an average opening. Overall, the film’s occupancy rate was about 70 per cent. Media reports suggest that the film might do well in the coming days given that it was released nearby weekend.

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. The film narrates the love story of Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda), who experiences love in four different stages of his life. Talking about the film’s theatrical rights of the Telugu version, World Famous Lover was sold for about Rs 23.81 crores in Telugu language.

World 3 - Love in the Mines. #WorldFamousLover

This Valentine's Day - Feb14th. Trailer on Feb 6th. pic.twitter.com/sNXWqfbtk1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 4, 2020

World Famous Lover was already in headlines when the makers unveiled the trailer, even before the trailer was released. After the release, the Vijay Deverakonda's film got mixed responses from the critics and audience alike. While some are liking the Arjun Reddy actor's intense love story, others think it is no different than the actor’s previous movies. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by K. A. Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film.

