World Famous Lover Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda’s film FAILS to get good numbers at box office

World Famous Lover Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda’s romance drama is struggling to survive at the box office and is witnessing a continuous drop in its collections.

World Famous Lover Box Office Collection Report: Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, which was among the most anticipated release of the year, was expected to take over the box office post its release on Valentine’s Day. However, despite creating a substantial buzz in the town, the romance drama has been facing a continuous downward trend at the box office. After witnessing a massive drop on the second of release, the collections on Sunday also turned out to be a disappointment and is struggling to survive at the box office.

As per a report published in Filmibeat, World Famous Lover has managed to rake in just Rs. 1.2 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Given the Sunday collections, the total collection of Vijay Deverakonda’s romance drama emerged to be around Rs. 7.6 crore. It is evident that despite the solid buzz among the masses, World Famous Lover has turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Apparently, the poor reviews for the movie have taken a toll on the box office collection and it is evident that the audience has clearly rejected the movie.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that the audience is tired of watching Vijay Deverakonda in his similar roles like his 2017 release Arjun Reddy. To note, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a blockbuster hit at the box office and the cine buffs gave a thunderous response to Vijay’s role of a crazy lover. Later, the actor was also seen doing a similar role in his 2019 release Dear Comrade which also got a mixed response from the viewers. Looks like it’s high time that Vijay gets rid of his stereotypical image and start exploring new characters in his upcoming projects.

Check out the day wise World Famous Lover box office collections:

Day 1, Friday: Rs 4.40 crore

Day 2, Saturday: Rs 2 crore

Day 3, Sunday: Rs 1.2 crore

Total World Famous Lover Box Office Collection: Rs 7.6 crore

