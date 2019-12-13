World Famous Lover Poster: Vijay Deverakonda introduces Izabelle Leite in an adorable way; Check it out

The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, World Famous Lover will hit the big screen on February 14, 2020.

The Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared new poster of the film World Famous Lover with the film's second leading lady, Izabelle Leite. The film with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead will have four leading ladies namely, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The latest poster of World Famous Lover features Vijay Deverakonda as Gautham and Izabelle Leite as Iza in the backdrop of the scenic locales of Paris. Yesterday, the Arjun Reddy star shared a picture with the other leading lady of the film, World Famous Lover, Aishwarya Rajesh. Now, the latest poster of the film shows Vijay Deverakonda and the gorgeous Izabelle Leite in a playful mood in Paris.

The film is helmed by director Kranthi Madhav. The highly anticipated film from the south film industry, World Famous Lover will hit the big screen on February 14th, 2020. The stunning actress Izabelle Leite shared the poster on her Instagram account. The gorgeous actress wrote in her Instagram post that the film World Famous Lover's teaser will be out on January 3, 2020. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the teaser of the film which will have south megastar Vijay Deverakonda along with four leading ladies.

The first look of the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda was released by the makers of the film and it looked very promising and impressive. The first look poster of the Dear Comrade actor sees the lead actor in an aggressive mood which has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience.

