World Famous Lover: Raashi Khanna regrets starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda? Find Out

Now, the latest update on the World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna is that she feels it was a mistake to pick a role opposite the Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The south film World Famous Lover was a romance drama with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film saw the Dear Comrade actor romancing four stunning leading ladies, namely, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa. Now, the latest update on the World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna is that she feels it was a mistake to pick the role opposite the Taxiwala actor. The actress who recently attended an event as a chief guest stated that she will be careful about the kind of roles she chooses from now on as she wants to make sure her roles are impactful.

The gorgeous diva Raashi Khanna featured in a south flick titled Venky Mama. This film was helmed by director K. S. Ravindra. The film Venky Mama featured Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Payal Rajput, and Raashi Khanna. The actress who featured in Sanga Thamizhan alongside makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi got a lot of appreciation for her role in the film. The south siren Raashi Khanna will be seen in some interesting roles in the coming days.

The stunning actress Raashi Khanna enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts and fans are delighted every time the southern beauty shares candid pictures. The fans want to see the actress back on the big screen. The actress also featured in films like Tholi Prema, Srinivasa Kalyanam, Prati Roju Pandage, and Bengal Tiger.

