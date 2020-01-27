World Famous Lover: Second song Boggu Ganilo from Vijay Deverakonda starrer to release on THIS date; Find Out

The latest update about the Kranthi Madhav directorial is that the film's second single Boggu Ganilo will be unveiled on 29th January at 4.05 PM.

The highly anticipated film World Famous Lover will see the lead star Vijay Deverakonda romance four leading ladies. The makers of the film, World Famous Lover have already unveiled the first song of the much-awaited south flick called My Love. The Arjun Reddy actor will be seen in a lover boy role, with four stunning leading ladies. The south romance drama will see Aishwarya Rajesh essay Suvarna, Catherine as Smitha and Izabelle will be seen as Iza and Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna will essay Yamini. The latest update about the Kranthi Madhav directorial is that the film's second single Boggu Ganilo will be unveiled on 29th January at 4.05 PM.

The lead actor Vijay Deverakonda shared the exciting news on his official Instagram account. The fans and music lovers gave a thundering response to the first song titled My Love. Now, the fans and followers of the south megastar are eagerly waiting for the second song called Boggu Ganilo. The film's first look poster has created a huge stir among the fans and film audience. The poster of the film sees the Geetha Govindam actor in an intense look. The second poster of the film, World Famous Lover saw the lead star Vijay Deverakonda in a bare body look.

The Taxiwala and Ye Mantram Vesave actor is seen flaunting his well toned body in the film's much loved poster. The south film World Famous Lover will hit the silver screen on the eve of Valentine's Day on February 14.

