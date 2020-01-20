World Famous Lover Song My Love: Vijay Deverakonda's moments with actresses in melodious track is a must watch

After the teaser, the makers of World Famous Lover have released the first song from the film titled My Love featuring Vijay Deverakonda and four female leads Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna.

After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in the romantic drama titled World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the upcoming Telugu film features four female leads including Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. The teaser of the film was released recently and it received a mixed response from the moviegoers on social media. Meanwhile, the makers have released the first song from the film titled My Love featuring Vijay Deverakonda with fours actresses Izabelle Leite, Raashi, Aishwarya and Catherine.

My Love song showcases fascinating moments between Vijay and other four actresses. The four-minute romantic number is sung by singer Srikrishna, Ramya Behera. The melodious track is perfect for someone who wants to feel pure love. Bankrolled by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials, World Famous Lover is an anthology and will showcase four love stories. It has music by Gopi Sundar. World Famous Lover is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is set to impress the audience once again with his romantic and angry avatar. The teaser sees Aishwarya Rajesh play a homemaker while Izabelle Leite plays a pilot working in an international airline.

Meanwhile, Vijay has kick-started shooting for his next Fighter. Directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, the shooting of the film went on floors from today in Mumbai. The Hindi version of the film will be backed by 's Dharma Productions.

