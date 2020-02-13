World Famous Lover star Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS how he tackles trolls; Says I'm giving them sleepless nights
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has found himself surrounded by controversies due to his films. Last year in December, the actor hit the headlines after Uyare actress Parvathy slammed Arjun Reddy movie in front of Vijay Deverakonda during a round table conference involving Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi among others. A lot of people trolled him and also celebrated the way Parvathy questioned him during the interview. However, Vijay has his own way to tackle trolls. During a recent interview for his upcoming film, World Famous Lover, the actor had a very straightforward reaction to trolls.
Talking about his upcoming film, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in romantic avatar yet again and this happens to be his last love story. The film is all set to release on February 14, Valentine's Day 2020. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, WFL features four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles.
