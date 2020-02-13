World Famous Lover star Vijay Deverakonda REVEALS how he tackles trolls; Says I'm giving them sleepless nights

Vijay Deverakonda has his own way to tackle trolls. During a recent interview for his upcoming film, World Famous Lover, the actor had a straightforward reaction to trolls and the way he tackles them.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has found himself surrounded by controversies due to his films. Last year in December, the actor hit the headlines after Uyare actress Parvathy slammed Arjun Reddy movie in front of Vijay Deverakonda during a round table conference involving , and Vijay Sethupathi among others. A lot of people trolled him and also celebrated the way Parvathy questioned him during the interview. However, Vijay has his own way to tackle trolls. During a recent interview for his upcoming film, World Famous Lover, the actor had a very straightforward reaction to trolls.

He said, "I love trolls. I like being a topic of interest; I’d urge others to enjoy the trolling. People are spending quality time to create memes and captions about, say, my fashion sense or films. Perhaps I am giving trolls sleepless nights. It appears that I’m featuring in their wildest dreams." The actor also spoke about how he wants to live up to audiences' expectations. "In fact, let me just say, I want to rule Indian cinema," he said.



View this post on Instagram Yaminiiiiiiiiiiii This Valentine's Day Come fall in Love #WorldFamousLover. A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Feb 12, 2020 at 8:31pm PST

Talking about his upcoming film, the dashing Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in romantic avatar yet again and this happens to be his last love story. The film is all set to release on February 14, Valentine's Day 2020. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, WFL features four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles.

