World Famous Lover Teaser OUT: Vijay Deverakonda takes you through his intense and emotional ride

After Dear Comrade, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in Kranthi Madhav's World Famous Lover. Finally, the much-awaited teaser of World Famous Lover is out now.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has proved his mettle in the film industry with films like Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu and Dear Comrade among others. The dashing star will be seen next in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The makers of WFL released four posters recently and finally, the much-awaited teaser is out. World Famous Lover teaser has been released now and it looks amazing.

The teaser sees Vijay taking us though his completely different four journeys that is high on emotions, pain and happiness. The scenes where Vijay is acting out in anger and pain should feel you like déjà vu. Vijay's last film Dear Comrade performed average at the box office and the actor clearly needs a huge break with World Famous Lover. After wrapping up WFL, Vijay Deverakonda will kick-start shooting for director Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The pre-production of the film commenced last year and the shooting is expected to go on floors by the end of January.

Also Read: Airport Diaries: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna spotted at Hyderabad airport

Watch World Famous Lover Teaser Here:

Meanwhile, the shooting of the film kick-started in October in Hyderabad. The music of the film is given by Gopi Sunder. The romantic drama is produced by K. A. Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercials. World Famous Lover is all set to hit the screens on 14 February 2020, Valentine's Day.

Tomorrow,

4:05 PM.

Teaser.#WorldFamousLover pic.twitter.com/UisSfpbvEo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 2, 2020

Wishing his fans on New Year 2020, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Happy New Year my Loves, Now 2019 is just memories, and a great 2020 awaits you. Love, Be Happy, Do all the amazing things that you can possibly do and make Amazing Memories Full Love and Big Hugs always."

Happy New Year my Loves, Now 2019 is just memories, and a great 2020 awaits you. Love, Be Happy, Do all the amazing things that you can possibly do and make Amazing Memories :) Full Love and Big Hugs always,

Vijay Deverakonda. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 1, 2020

Credits :YouTube

Read More