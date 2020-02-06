World Famous Lover TRAILER: Vijay Deverakonda's 'last love story' is all about joy, pain, life and madness
The much awaited trailer of World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda is finally out and it is full of emotions, pain and a lot more. The 2.13 minute clip showcases love to heartbreaks. The film stars Raashi Khanna,Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles.
