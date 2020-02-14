World Famous Lover Twitter Review: Has Vijay Deverakonda managed to impress the audiences? Check it out

Amidst the promotions and buzz, the much-anticipated film World Famous Lover starring Vijay Deverakonda is finally out for audience and it has opened to a mixed response.

After Dear Comrade, Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is back with his lover boy image in his recently released film, World Famous Lover. The film directed by Kranti Madhav has finally hit the screens today on Valentine's Day. Besides Vijay Deverakonda, WFL also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in female lead roles. World Famous Lover, which has music by Gopi Sundar, tells four love stories. Amidst huge promotions and buzz, the much-anticipated film of this week is finally out for audience and it has opened to a mixed response.

World Famous Lover has opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike. According to the first reviews on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda has managed to win the hearts of the audience with his powerful dialogues. Raashi Khanna and Aishwarya have impressed everyone. One of the Twitter users wrote, "First half was pretty good. Not a dull moment - Vijay and Aishwarya’s show all the way!Seenayya & Gautam come and go on and off giving two best sides of his. Expecting Rashi Khanna to shine in second half alongside VD #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLoverDay."

First half was pretty good. Not a dull moment - Vijay and Aishwarya’s show all the way!

Seenayya & Gautam come and go on and off giving two best sides of his. Expecting Rashi Khanna to shine in second half alongside VD #WorldFamousLover #WorldFamousLoverDay — Theju (@PinkCancerian) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover is One Time Watch film, The film has heart but lack soul, 1st half is good but 2nd half screenplay is too weak. Acting wise Vijay ,Rashi & Aish have done Justice.

This Film can't be compare with #ArjunReddy.

2.5/5. "Average Fare". REVIEWER :SHIVASATYAM SIR pic.twitter.com/bxub89VUcn — Telugu News (@Telugunews12) February 14, 2020

#WorldFamousLover Final Report - “INFAMOUS LOVER” Positives:

#VijayDeverakonda Performance

#AishwaryaRajesh Excellent Performance

Later part of 1st Half Negatives:

Bad 2nd Half

Lack of Soul

Weak & Cinematic Climax

Flat Narration

Weak Songs#Raashikhanna — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) February 14, 2020

1st Half is good....

Yellandu Episode Bavundi #WorldFamousLover — 5 Years of Temper (@nenitey99) February 14, 2020

Are you planning to watch Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover over the weekend? Here check out what the audience has to say about the film.

Meanwhile, when the trailer was out, many took to social media and called it as "repetitive" and "rehashed" version of Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade. However, now all eyes are on him if he will be able to bounce back with World Famous Lover.

