World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his chiselled body in the new poster; Check it out

The highly anticipated film, World Famous Lover will see the south megastar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda released a new poster of the film on his Twitter handle. The latest poster of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer sees the actor flaunting his chiselled body. The background of the poster sees Vijay Deverakonda along with his four leading ladies. The film, World Famous Lover is slated for a release on the eve of Valentine's Day. The south flick World Famous Lover is helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

The film will see the lead star Vijay Deverakonda as various characters as Seenayya, Gautham and Srinu. The posters of the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda with each of the four leading ladies has generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and film audience. The film, World Famous Lover will feature Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna. The south siren essays the character named Yamini. South actress, Aishwarya Rajesh plays Suvarna. Catherine will play Smitha and Izabelle will be seen as Iza in the much-awaited south drama.

Happy Sankranthi

Wishing you all happiness, prosperity and sending you lots of love. Also, Just one more month to this film.#WorldFamousLover #WFL pic.twitter.com/4PbcmSyRxc — Vijay Deverakonda (TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2020

The film, World Famous Lover has music direction by composer Gopi Sundar and cinematography is done by Jaya Krishna Gummadi. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao will handle the film's editing. The south flick tracks the journey of the lead star Vijay Deverakonda as he lives his life. Different stages of Vijay's romantic life will be seen as an integral part of the film's story lien. The fans and audience members are giving the latest poster of World Famous Lover a big thumbs up.

