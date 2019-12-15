World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda & Raashi Khanna are all smiles in the latest poster; View Pic

Previously, the Dear Comrade star unveiled the poster of the film along with beauties like Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

The Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda has now shared a brand-new poster of the film World Famous Lover. The latest poster features the Geetha Govindam star Vijay Deverakonda along with Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna. Both the actors are all smiles as they look into each other's eyes lovingly. The film World Famous Lover will have the Arjun Reddy star alongside four stunning actresses. The lead actor of World Famous Lover has been sharing posters of the film with each leading lady of the film. The Sanga Thamizhan actress was the last one to be unveiled. Previously, the Dear Comrade star unveiled the poster of the film along with beauties like Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite.

The film World Famous Lover will see the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda in different avatars with each story line. The film will see Vijay Deverakonda as Gautham. The first look of the upcoming south flick World Famous Lover featuring the south superstar Vijay Deverakonda was very intriguing as it sees the lead actor in an intense mood and raging expressions. As per the latest media reports, the south star Vijay Deverakonda will also be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. The fans and film audience are very excited to see the film, World Famous Lover on the big screen.

The fact that the south superstar will be seen opposite four gorgeous leading ladies has got the fans very excited and curious about the film. The makers of the film World Famous Lover haven't revealed much about the film but the fans are hoping to get some updates in the coming days.

Check out the poster of World Famous Lover:

