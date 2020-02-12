World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna & others urge fans to fall in love on Valentine's Day

The film tracks the love stories shared between the Dear Comrade star Vijay Deverakonda and the four beautiful leading ladies.

The south romantic saga, titled World Famous Lover will be hitting the big screen the eve of Valentine's Day. The film helmed by director Kranthi Madhav will see the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda romance four leading ladies. The lead actor’s love stories with all the four stunning divas will be the film’s central plot. The film star Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna as Yamini. The southern beauty Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The gorgeous actress Raashi Khanna who featured in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sanga Thamizhan shared a sweet message from the star cast of the film, asking the fans to come fall in love on the eve of Valentine's Day, as their film, World Famous Lover will be releasing on the February 14th.

The film tracks the love stories shared between the Taxiwala star Vijay Deverakonda with the four beautiful leading ladies. The lead actor had announced recently that the film World Famous Lover will be his last love story. This statement from the south star sent shock waves among the fans and film audience who are eagerly looking forward to watch the film on the silver screen.

The Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda also mentioned in an interview that he hoped his last love story will have all the right elements of a love story that the fans will truly appreciate. The fans have already given the trailer of the much-awaited film, a thumbs up and the songs of the romantic drama are also proving to be hits among the music lovers.

