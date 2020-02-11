World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda says his 'last love story' to have all elements of love

The lead actor, Deverakonda, said during an interview that he wanted his last love story to have all the elements of a love story.

The south flick, World Famous Lover will see Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda romancing four leading ladies, namely, Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The film, World Famous Lover is one of the most highly anticipated films from the Telugu film industry. The southern drama which is a romantic sage is helmed by Kranthi Madhav. The director reportedly said that the Taxiwala actor Vijay Deverakonda wants to star in a film with unique stories every time.

The lead star of the south film, reportedly announced that this film will be his last love story, sending the fans and film audience into a dizzy. The lead actor, Deverakonda, said during an interview that he wanted his last love story to have all the elements of a love story. As per the latest reports on the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, south siren, Raashi Khanna tried to convince the Pelli Choopulu actor Vijay Deverakonda that he must act in more love stories as she considers him, as the poster boy for ultimate love stories. The Geetha Govindam actor is gearing up for the release of the Kranthi Madhav directorial.

The Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda, also mentioned that the director has put in a lot of efforts into the film. The film hits the cinemas on February 14, and the timing could not be more accurate. Right from the first look poster of the film, World Famous Lover to the time when the makers released the much awaited trailer, the fans and film audience have given the south drama a thundering response.

