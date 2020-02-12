World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda starrer earns THIS whopping amount in its pre release business

The film will track the journey of the lead character played the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda, with the four leading ladies of the film, World Famous Lover.

The highly anticipated film, World Famous Lover will be hitting the big screen on the Valentine's Day, 14th February. The film features, Vijay Deverakonda opposite four leading ladies. The film features Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. The southern romantic saga, titled World Famous Lover, is helmed by director Kranti Madhav. The film has reportedly made 30.50 Crores worldwide in pre-release business. The film with Vijay Deverakonda starrer was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores.

The film will track the journey of the lead character played the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda, with the four leading ladies of the film, World Famous Lover. The makers of the film had some time back hosted the pre-release event. The lead actors of the south flick World Famous Lover, looked very excited about the film. The south drama, helmed by director Kranthi Madhav, will be Vijay Deverakonda's last lover story. The director as per the media reports stated in an interview that the film will have all the elements of a love story. In fact, the lead star Vijay Deverakonda also said that the love story has all the perfect elements to make for a good love saga.

The lead star also said that the director has put in a lot of efforts to make this south romantic drama. The first look of the film, has created a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience. The songs of the south film, World Famous Lover is making waves among the music lovers.

