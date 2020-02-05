World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda teases fans with new still from the film ahead of its trailer release

World Famous Lover actor Vijay Deverakonda has recently shared a new still from the film ahead of its trailer release which is scheduled for tomorrow. Check out the picture.

If there is one movie which has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, it is definitely the Telugu romantic drama World Famous Lover. It has piqued the interest of the movie lovers ever since the release of its teaser sometime back. A few days back, the male lead, Vijay Deverakonda had announced through social media that the much – awaited trailer of World Famous Lover will be released on February 6, 2020 much to everyone’s excitement.

Now, the Arjun Reddy actor has shared a new still from the upcoming movie which has made the fans eager to watch it on the big screen. In the picture, Vijay can be seen sitting apparently inside a library as Raashi Khanna holds him lovingly from behind. While the actor is seen wearing a maroon t – shirt, Raashi on the other hand, is wearing a yellow dress with white polka dots. Well, the fresh and cute chemistry of this on – screen couple is clearly visible here.

Check out the new still from World Famous Lover below:

Talking about the movie, apart from Vijay and Raashi, it also features Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. It has been produced by K.A. Vallabha and is directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film which boasts of an ensemble cast was officially launched back in the year 2018 during the special occasion of Dussehra. It is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

