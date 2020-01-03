World Famous Lover Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's movie receives mixed reactions from the netizens; Check it out

The teaser of the much awaited movie World Famous Lover is out. Read on to know what netizens are saying about the Vijay Deverakonda starrer.
Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover's teaser is out and fans of the Arjun Reddy star are super excited for the movie. And now, netizens have been taking social media to share their views on the teaser. One of the Twitter users," Arjun reddy is a great film  But please come out of it to avoid your downfall. @TheDeverakonda." Another user wrote," bold one, Only he can do these types of scenes no other actors will even think of these type of characters." Many cinephiles and Telugu movie followers compared the romantic drama to his previous movies Dear Comrade and Arjun Reddy. 

Speaking of the teaser, the actor is back as a passionate lover and we will be seeing the NOTA actor in four looks from four phases.  For the unversed, in the movie, for one of the phases, Vijay is playing the role of a coal mine worker. From one scene, we learned that he is also essaying the role of a traveller. From the teaser, we could not learn whether Vijay's character is the same in all the 4 women's lives or different.

Check out the tweets right below.

Talking about the movie, directed by Kranthi Madhav, the romantic drama has not one or more but four female leads- Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. Bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials, the music is composed by Gopi Sundar. The film is all set to hit theatres on February 14.

What are your views on the same? Did you like the teaser? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out the teaser right below.

