World Health Day 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna, Nagarjuna & others remind fans to lead a healthy life

To encourage people and to spread awareness about building a healthy world, South celebrities have penned notes on 'World Health Day'.
3939 reads Mumbai
April 7 is celebrated as 'World Health Day' and a day to remind yourself to live a healthy life. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to create awareness of health issues. To encourage people and to spread awareness about building a healthy world, South celebrities are also sending messages and quotes on 'World Health Day'. South beauty Samantha Akkineni, who is known for her fitness, shared a quote that read, "as we listen deeper to your bodies and elevate our health as a value in our lives, we walk the earth attuned, resilient and nourished." 

Nagarjuna Akkineni might be 60 but his fitness has always been the talk of the town. The Wild Dog star made sure to spread a positive message on health care. "Today is world health day!! In these difficult times of #COVID19 do remember to take care of your loved ones and yourself," he wrote on Twitter. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna shared a selfie of her enjoying her relaxing time with a note that read, "Breath.. the most underrated creation of the creator. Inhale. Exhale. #WorldHealthDay." 

Take a look: 

Varun Tej Konidela shared that health is the greatest gift and it should be treasured. 

Lakshmi Manchi, who along with her best friend and actress Rakul Preet Singh is known for motivating their fans with workout videos tweeted, "This #WorldHealthDay, Let’s come together & raise awareness to ensure everyone has access to quality health services when and where they need them." 

Credits :Twitter

