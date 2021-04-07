World Health Day 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna, Nagarjuna & others remind fans to lead a healthy life

To encourage people and to spread awareness about building a healthy world, South celebrities have penned notes on 'World Health Day'.

April 7 is celebrated as 'World Health Day' and a day to remind yourself to live a healthy life. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed people to create awareness of health issues. To encourage people and to spread awareness about building a healthy world, South celebrities are also sending messages and quotes on 'World Health Day'. South beauty Samantha Akkineni, who is known for her fitness, shared a quote that read, "as we listen deeper to your bodies and elevate our health as a value in our lives, we walk the earth attuned, resilient and nourished."

Nagarjuna Akkineni might be 60 but his fitness has always been the talk of the town. The Wild Dog star made sure to spread a positive message on health care. "Today is world health day!! In these difficult times of #COVID19 do remember to take care of your loved ones and yourself," he wrote on Twitter. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna shared a selfie of her enjoying her relaxing time with a note that read, "Breath.. the most underrated creation of the creator. Inhale. Exhale. #WorldHealthDay."

Take a look:

Today is world health day!! In these difficult times of #COVID19 do remember to take care of your loved ones and yourself #WorldHealthDay — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) April 7, 2021 Breath.. the most underrated creation of the creator.

Inhale. Exhale.#WorldHealthDay pic.twitter.com/VI3gSlOlNa — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) April 7, 2021 Varun Tej Konidela shared that health is the greatest gift and it should be treasured.

Health is the greatest gift!

Treasure it!#WorldHealthDay — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 7, 2021

Lakshmi Manchi, who along with her best friend and actress Rakul Preet Singh is known for motivating their fans with workout videos tweeted, "This #WorldHealthDay, Let’s come together & raise awareness to ensure everyone has access to quality health services when and where they need them."

This #WorldHealthDay, Let’s come together & raise awareness to ensure everyone has access to quality health services when and where they need them. Let’s make a change one person at a time. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 7, 2021

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×