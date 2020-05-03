World Laughter Day: Mahesh Babu's throwback video with daughter Sitara and son Gautam is too adorable to miss

World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and hence, to mark the event, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a happy moment with his son Gautam.

Laughter is by far the most beautiful therapy in the world to take away all your pain and sadness. A good, hearty laugh is the best medicine that will help you to relax the whole body and relieving tension. Amid of Covid-19 lockdown, laughter is the best therapy to fight the battle. Well, World Laughter Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of May and hence, to mark the event, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared a happy moment with his son Gautam alongside a positive post on Instagram. One can see in the picture, Mahesh Babu and Gautam share a laughter moment and its too adorable.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Live a little...Love a little...Laugh a little...every moment, every day!! #WorldLaughterDay #stayhomestaysafe." Namrata Shirodkar also shared a throwback video of Mahesh Babu with Sitara sitting on his lap as she sings songs. The video is super cute and we just can't get enough of it. The star wife wrote, "Love, life and laughter All of 3 !! Frozen was her religion Even her nana couldn’t get her to sing his song GG all of talking of majesto!! ( no idea who he is ) so much love everywhere...they all grow so fast !! Memory therapy... One for each day #worldlaughterday."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is set to team up with director Parasuram for his next, SSMB 28. Parasuram recently revealed that he had written this film while shooting for a film with Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview to Telugu portal, he said, "The script is wholesome and it will have everything. The film will have all the ingredients. I had written it during the making of my movie with Vijay Deverakonda and I have held on to it since it because it is a promising script," Parasuram added. The project will go on the floors later this year."

