‘World, meet my wife’: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas introduces Kavya Reddy with heartfelt note, shares beautiful wedding PHOTOS

Tollywood’s action star, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, has officially and proudly introduced his ‘wife’, Kavya Reddy, to the world. After a private and soulful ceremony at the holy shrine of Tirumala, the actor took to Instagram to share the first official glimpses of their wedding, accompanied by a heartfelt note for his partner. Read on!

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas pens love note for wife Kavya Reddy

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, known for his powerhouse performances on screen, showed his soft, romantic side for his wife Kavya Reddy in a post that quickly went viral. Setting major husband goals, the actor expressed his affection by putting a sweet caption for the carousel of their wedding pictures.

In the note, he shared, “In the midst of everything I’ve built, I found something far greater. World, meet my wife. #Kavyaamma #kavyabellamkonda NA PELLAM NIPPU RA.” A part of his caption also means ‘My wife is fire.’

Take a look:

Sreenivas also shared a series of breathtaking photos from the traditional ceremony. Soon after he posted the photos, scores of fans and multiple stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. First up with his friend and co-star Kajal Aggarwal, who penned, “Biggest congratulations lovelies! May you guys have a lifetime of love, togetherness, and joy! Pictures speak a 1000 words, adorable.” She was joined by Rohini Mudiraj, actor Kiran Macha, and more.

The photos capture the couple in their most candid and sacred moments. For their intimate wedding in Tirumala, they opted for classic traditional wear. Sreenivas looked every bit the royal groom in a silk dhoti, while Kavya Reddy radiated elegance in an embroidered silver bridal saree.

After tying the knot, the couple made heads turn at Hyderabad airport. Later, on Friday night, they hosted a star-studded wedding reception, which was attended by industry stalwarts like megastar Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya, Kajal and her husband Gautham, Gopichand, Aadi, Shiva Kandukuri, Sree Kamal, Sundeep Kishan, and many other actors and filmmakers.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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