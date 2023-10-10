World Mental Health Day: Shruti Haasan shares five tips for self care

Shruti Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country. Apart from being an actress, she is also a musician and performs at live events across the globe. The Veera Simha Reddy actress is also known to portray her unabashed self on social media.

Apart from her personal photos, Shruti Haasan also shares workout videos, content related to mental health issues, and more. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is recognized on 10th October, the Vedalam actress took to social media to share five tips that she uses for self care. She shared a video on Instagram with the caption:

“World mental health day chat with my puffy face and happy heart - I can’t tell you all how much I’ve benighted from therapy and talking - it completely changed my life - but it’s about knowing what suits you best but it’s always important to acknowledge that there’s no weakness only strength in helping yourself; we can find our way together and we must always talk”

Check out the video below:

Shruti Haasan shares five tips for self care

1. Maintain a mental diary: Shruti Haasan revealed that she maintains a mental diary, which she uses to jot down triggers and find out patterns of anxiety. Understanding the pattern can help one be more equipped in dealing anxiety in a better manner.

2. Interaction and relationship with social media: More than plain social media, it is more so about other people's opinions and how much it affects her, revealed the Yaara actress.

3. Exercise and regular fitness: Regular exercise helps to keep a check on the balance and hormones on one’s body, helping give a better state of mind. She said that exercise was something that helps her a lot.

4. Checking in with oneself: Haasan revealed that checking in with oneself is more than just getting into the routine of things, but also checking out mentally, asking questions like “how are you?” or “What do you want to think or talk about today?”

5. Communicating with other loved ones: Talking to loved ones, added with asking them how they are doing. The actress also added that the most important part was to never judge someone else’s process of dealing with their emotions, and to stay open and understand their problems.

On the work front

Shruti Haasan’s immediate release would be the Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which is set to be released on 22nd December. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel, and also features Prithviraj, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and more, in prominent roles. The actress will also be seen in the Telugu film Hi Nanna, which features Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Shruti Haasan also has an English film lined up, titled The Eye, helmed by Daphne Schmon.

