World Music Day: Oo Antava to Naatu Naatu, 5 viral South Indian songs to revisit

Music is celebrated every day and it's one thing a man needs to survive his day-to-day life. Today, on June 21, World Music Day, which is also called Fête de la Musique, is celebrated worldwide. The day promotes the power of music and its universal language. As we celebrate the musical day, let's revisit the viral and popular songs from that South that went viral.

Do you remember Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma song and Samantha's Oo Antava that literally made everyone round from the globe groove to the beats? These songs proved that music doesn't need any language to connect and it's so beautiful. Here's a throwback to the musical gems that won hearts and topped globally. Take a look at the list of songs to revisit on World Music Day

5 South Songs to revisit on World Music Day

Butta Bomma

The magic Butta Bomma song created was exceptional. The blockbuster song is from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and turned out to be a super hit from the South. Not only in India, but even overseas this track has become a chartbuster. From celebs to kids to fans, many grooved to the song, and also became a viral sensation on social media. Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Simran Bagga, and many others tried the hook step of Butta Bomma and posted reels on social media. And how can we miss David Warner, his love for Butta Bomma was everywhere, from dancing with his wife to on stadium during the cricket match.

The song Butta Bomma was crooned by Armaan Malik and the lyrics of it have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. It has become one of the most-viewed Telugu songs on YouTube with more than 500 million views.

Tum Tum

Tum Tum, the Tamil song, became a celebration anthem on social media. The wedding song made people from all around the world dance to the beats including Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Keerthy Suresh, Killi Paul, and who not. In fact, the rumored couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth also danced on Tum Tum and the video went viral on social media.

The Tamil dance number Tum Tum from the 2021 Anand Shankar-directed film Enemy. The video song features Vishal and Mirnalini Ravi dancing.



Arabic Kuthu

Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu from his 2021 film Beast became popular as him. The song, which is also called Halamithi Habibo, made fans and celebs perform the hook step of Vijay and Pooja Hegde. The song surpassed 150 Million views on YouTube and became the fastest Tamil song to achieve this feat.

Many celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and others grooved to the viral song as it took the internet by the fire with reels on Instagram and YouTube. Arabic Kuthu was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, along with Jonita Gandhi. The lyrics are penned by actor Sivakarthikeyan.



Oo Antava

Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie songs transcended boundaries and became a blockbuster hit. And one song from the film that made everyone grab their dancing shoes is the Oo Antava song by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The special number managed to stand out because of its lyrics, Samantha's dance moves, and expressions. The song left an unparalleled impact among the music lovers something that no other song had done in the longest time.

Bollywood celebrities, social media influencers, dancers, and cricketers, there was nobody who didn't groove to Oo Anatava. From dance competitions to cricket stadiums to sets of international DJs, the song has been heard everywhere. In fact, it was also played at many clubs all around the world including Dubai, Siberia, and more.

Naatu Naatu

How can we miss the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu on the list? The upbeat song made everyone hooked to the music and the not-so-easy hook step was performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The song has not just made celebs dance to the songs but even crickets, police officers and etc. From celebrities including Virat Kohli, and traffic police officers to German and Korean ambassadors, the whole world went Naatu Naatu.

It also went on to bag prestigious awards like Golden Globes Award and The Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was also performed live at the Oscars by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.



Here's wishing everyone a musical day. Do comment down below and let us know your favourite South Indian song.

