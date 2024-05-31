World No Tobacco Day: When Allu Arjun REJECTED TV commercial offer worth crores

In a generation where smoking cigarettes, tobacco, and alcohol consumption are associated with being cool, Allu Arjun has time and again proved to be a responsible celebrity by refusing brand promotions of things that are harmful to health and can possibly mislead his fans.

Allu Arjun turned down multi-crore tobacco brand endorsement offer

Reportedly, Allu Arjun was offered a television commercial by a known tobacco brand after the release of Pushpa: The Rule. However, the Arya actor declined the offer as it would have set a wrong precedent and would have misled his fans and well-wishers.

Allu Arjun declined the commercial offer without a second thought even after the brand offered a hefty amount of Rs 10 crore. The Pushpa actor has repeatedly refused to participate in advertisements promoting tobacco or liquor.

If reports are to be believed then, following the immense success of the first installment of Pushpa Franchise, the tobacco brand had approached the actor. They offered to showcase their brand's logo on screen every time he (Pushpa Raj) smokes or chews tobacco in Pushpa: The Rule.

The Sarrainodu actor has been endorsing socially responsible activities such as planting trees and other eco-friendly practices to raise awareness among his fans. Despite his immense fame and money, Allu Arjun remains a man of principles. And perhaps that's what sets him apart from everyone else.

What is World No-Tobacco Day?

Every year, World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 as a global initiative to raise awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco. The WHO-led initiative tends to spread effective policies to reduce its consumption.

World No-Tobacco Day serves as a reminder of the several health risks associated with smoking, including heart disease, cancer, and respiratory issues.

Allu Arjun on the work front

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his most awaited pan-India film this year, Pushpa 2: the Rule. The sequel will be a close continuation of where the first part of the film ended. Pushpa 2: The Rule will feature Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap Bandari, and many others in pivotal roles.

The action drama is set to be released in theatres on August 15, 2024.

DISCLAIMER: Smoking is injurious to health. Pinkvilla does not promote any substance that has possible health risks.