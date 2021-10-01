World Smile Day: Rakul Preet Singh shows happy girls are prettiest as she flaunts her infectious laugh

Today, on World Smile Day, Rakul Preet Singh decided to spread happiness with her bright smile, which for sure is infectious. the actress took to social media and shared a photo of herself flaunting her radiant smile as she wishes everyone, World Smile Day.

Sharing the beautiful picture on Instagram, Rakul wrote, "Smile !! It’s free therapy #worldsmileday." In the photo, she can be seen looking pretty as ever in a green crop top and jeans with her long tresses and minimal makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh has made a niche for herself in South and Bollywood. She is considered one of the most popular and glamorous actresses in the industry. Rakul Preet Singh’s social media is proof of her glamour and immense popularity. The NGK actress is very active on social media, from workout videos to family pictures, Rakul’s Instagram is a mini-album of her life.

On the work front, Rakul is awaiting the release of her Tamil movies Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. The actress will also be seen opposite Panja Vaisshnav Tej in a Telugu film titled Konda Polam, directed by Krish.

Also Read: Suriya starrer Jai Bhim to premiere on OTT from November 2; Details Inside

She is currently filming for three Bollywood projects including Mayday alongside and Amitabh Bachchan, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, Attack opposite John Abraham. All the films are waiting for release in theatres.