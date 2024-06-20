World Yoga Day 2024: Five actors featuring Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rakul Preet Singh who swear by Yoga

The entire world is celebrating the joy of International Yoga Day while stressing its importance in achieving peace and harmony in our lives. Meanwhile, celebrities from the South Industry have also taken Yoga as a meaningful method of living a healthy and peaceful life.

Here, Pinkvilla brings you a glimpse of 5 celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rakul Preet Singh who breathe through Yoga. Have a look!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha is one of the finest actors who has taken fitness as one of the most serious topics in her life. The actress always shares glimpses from her fitness routine motivating her ardent fans.

Earlier, Samantha shared a story on her Instagram post as she was seen engaging in her Yoga session. The actress also mentioned the importance of fruits and pancakes as a healthy diet.

Rashmika Mandanna

The National Crush Rashmika Mandanna is now back to her fitness regime just like her old days. The actress frequently shares glimpses from her hectic workout sessions with fans and motivates them to lead a happy and healthy life.

Earlier, Rashmika shared a clip from her workout session in which the Srivalli star can be seen in the middle of an extreme pushup challenge. The actress also wrote in the video that read, “I know my form's not a 100% but it's something you do for your friends.”

Rakul Preet Singh

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is a perfect definition of celebrities who have made Yoga a part of their lives. The actress has often been snapped several times after her Yoga classes.

Rakul once took to her social media platform Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from her Yoga session.

In one picture, she can be seen on her yoga mat while performing asana. In other pictures, Rakul was seen bending forward while keeping one leg in the adjacent direction to her head and the other leg on the backward side.

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna is another celeb whose fitness regime often inspires her fans and followers. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her horror comedy Aaranmanai 4, frequently shares her glimpses from workout sessions for her fans.

Earlier, Raashii took to her social media platform Instagram, and shared a picture from her intense workout session. In the snap, Raashii was seen doing a plank while keeping her both legs attached with ropes.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia is another finest example from the industry who inspires and motivates her die-hard supporters to lead a healthy and wholehearted life.

The Kaavalaa sensation frequently shares glimpses from her workout session serving major fitness goals.

Tamannaah had once shared a post while doing some asanas and wrote, “Opening up the heart chakra to give and receive love in abundance.”

In the pictures, Tammy was seen indulging in her powerful yoga session that can inspire many to bring harmony between mind and body through yoga.

