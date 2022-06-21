World Yoga Day: Kajal Aggarwal nails the Tolasana pose & sends wishes; PHOTO

Commemorating the World Yoga Day, new mommy Kajal Aggarwal shared a post where she can be seen successfully attempting the Tolasana yoga position. She captioned the photo, "Happy @internationalyogaday!"

Earlier, Mohanlal also shared a picture of himself performing a yoga pose by the poolside on the photo-sharing app. Several other celebs wished the fans on the International Yoga Day with similar updates on social media.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, the Hey Sinamika actress shared an adorable pic of her baby boy, Neil, a couple of days ago. She revealed the face of her little bundle of joy and thanked everyone for warm birthday wishes. In the still, Kajal Aggarwal is holding her little one and kissing him with her eyes closed. Neil is also looking at his mum in the cutest way.

We would like to mention here that this is the first time the star has revealed her son's face. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned the post, "19.06.22 #myprecious #munchkinbabyK #bestbirthdayever with my little bubs. thank you so much for all the love, warmth, and heartfelt wishes!" Previously, although Kajal Aggarwal shared many pictures of Neil, his face was not shown in any of them.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her 37th birthday on the 19th of June this year and netizens showered the new Mumma with love and wishes. Celebrities including Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, and others wished the actress on her special day.

Kajal Aggarwal, who is enjoying motherhood at the moment also gave a sneak peek of her pre-birthday celebrations with her husband and businessman Gautam Kitchlu. She took to Instagram and posted a few photos of her dinner date with her beau. The stunner looked ravishing in a printed dress amidst delicious dishes and drinks.

