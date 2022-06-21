World Yoga Day: Mohanlal inspires fans with a PHOTO of him as he performs yoga

Today is World Yoga Day and many celebrities are commemorating the occasion by sharing sneak peeks from their yoga sessions on social media. Many South divas like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh constantly motivate fans by sharing glimpses from their rigorous workout sessions. Joining the bandwagon, superstar Mohanlal also shared a picture of himself performing a yoga pose by the poolside.

Up next, the superstar has several promising projects gearing up to release soon. Firstly, he will front the forthcoming thriller, Alone. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the film marks the reunion of actor and director after 12 years. The duo previously worked together on the movies Narasimham, Natturajavu, Baba Kalyani and Red Chillies.

Check out the picture below:

Rajesh Jayaraman has provided the script for Alone and Anhinandhan Ramanujam has cranked the camera. Meanwhile, Don Max is in charge of the editing of the film, whereas the tunes have been composed by Jakes Bejoy. The makers wrapped up the shoot of the flick in just 18 days. Meanwhile, the release date of this suspense drama has not been announced yet.

In the meantime, Mohanlal will also make his directorial debut soon with the adventure drama Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Bankrolled by Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film's story is based on a novel of the same name written by Jijo Punnoose. While the actor will essay the titular role in this highly-awaited flick, Unni Mukundan, Maya, Paz Vega, Guru Somasundaram, Rafael Amargo, and Cesar Lorente Raton will play crucial parts in the movie along with others.

Furthermore, after Bro Daddy Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are likely to spread their charm on-screen once again. As per the recent reports, the superstar will be seen doing a cameo in the much-anticipated action drama Kaduva. These Malayalam actors recently got together and even posed for a memorable picture, which they posted on social media.

