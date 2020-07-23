Would you like to see Vanitha Vijayakumar as a contestant in Tamil Bigg Boss again? Vote now

While it was reported recently that the preparations for the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss are happening slowly and Kamal Haasan will host it like the previous three seasons, several reports have with speculations about the contestants.

Vanitha Vijaykumar has been occupying the headlines ever since she announced her wedding with Peter Paul. After her wedding photos surfaced online, several controversies started coming up. Peter Paul’s estranged wife Elizabeth Helen alleged that she is still his legally wedded wife and his wedding with Vanitha was illegal. Actress, director and activist Lakshmy Ramakrishnan got involved in the issue after she spoke about the wedding on social media.

Things took a sour turn after many interviews and police cases and now, the people involved are waiting for the Courts to start functioning normally. Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Peter Paul, on June 27 in a low-key wedding. Close friends and family members took part in the wedding as it happened during the lockdown period. This is Vanitha Vijaykumar's third marriage. Her first marriage was with Aakash with whom she has a son named Vijay Srihari. Later, she got married to Anand Jay Rajan and she has two daughters namely Jovitha and Jaynitha from the second marriage.

Vanitha, who has acted in a handful of movies in Tamil and Telugu shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. While it was reported recently that the preparations for the fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss are happening slowly and Kamal Haasan will host it like the previous three seasons, several reports have with speculations about the contestants. Take this poll below and let us know if you would like to see Vanitha Vijayakumar as a contestant in the fourth season.

