  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Writer and SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad tests positive for Covid 19

According to his social media post, the 78-year-old writer has requested his well-wishers not to call him until he completes his 2-weeks of quarantine.
3939 reads Mumbai
Writer and SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad tests positive for Covid 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Writer and SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has tested positive for COVID-19. KV Vijayendra Prasad, who awaits the release of Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi and Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR, has isolated himself at his home in Hyderabad. According to his social media post, the 78-year-old writer has requested his well-wishers not to call him until he completes his 2-weeks of quarantine at home. It may be recalled, last year, his son Rajamouli and the entire family had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Last year, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he has gt infected with the virus along with other family members. “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic)” he said in his Twitter post. 

Meanwhile, a high number of cases are being reported daily for COVID-19 again in the country. A lot of Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and others have tested positive for the same in Mumbai. 

On the other hand, Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas has also quarantined and is taking treatment for coronavirus. 

Also Read: Nivetha Thomas tests positive for COVID 19; Shares a note as she skips Vakeel Saab pre release event

Credits :Facebook

You may like these
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda sports an all black look at gym; Pooja Hegde gets papped in Mumbai
Sarathkumar and wife Radhikaa Sarathkumar sentenced to one year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case
BJP seeks complaint against Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan for allegedly trespassing into polling booth
Kamal Haasan & Lokesh Kanagaraj off to first schedule of Vikram; Fahadh Faasil confirms being a part of film
World Health Day 2021: Samantha Akkineni, Raashi Khanna, Nagarjuna & others remind fans to lead a healthy life
Thalapathy 65: After voting, Vijay is spotted at the airport as he takes off to Georgia for a 10 day schedule