Writer and SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad tests positive for Covid 19

Writer and SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, has tested positive for COVID-19. KV Vijayendra Prasad, who awaits the release of 's Thalaivi and Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR, has isolated himself at his home in Hyderabad. According to his social media post, the 78-year-old writer has requested his well-wishers not to call him until he completes his 2-weeks of quarantine at home. It may be recalled, last year, his son Rajamouli and the entire family had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last year, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli took to social media and revealed that he has gt infected with the virus along with other family members. “My family members and I developed a slight fever a few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors (sic)” he said in his Twitter post.

Meanwhile, a high number of cases are being reported daily for COVID-19 again in the country. A lot of Bollywood celebs like , , Vicky Kaushal, and others have tested positive for the same in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas has also quarantined and is taking treatment for coronavirus.

