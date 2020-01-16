Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir First Look: Vijay Sethupathi starrer promises an intriguing tale

The first look poster of the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir sees Vijay Sethupathi as a man with simple clothes with a bag pack on his shoulders.

The superstar of south film industry, makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi who featured in the magnum opus called Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy unveiled the first look of his upcoming film titled, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The Super Deluxe star shared the first look poster of the south flick on his official Twitter account. The south star Vijay Sethupathi is known to be a versatile actor in the industry. The actor received great reviews and tremendous appreciation for the south drama called Super Deluxe. The megastar Vijay Sethupathi also featured as the lead actor in the action thriller Sanga Thamizhan.

Now, the actor's latest film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir sees him in a totally new avatar. The first look poster of the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir sees Vijay Sethupathi as a man with simple clothes with a bag pack on his shoulders. The film's first look poster has a mosque in the background along with many people walking by. The first look of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. The south actor, Vijay Sethupathi who featured in a film called Vikram Vedha, has in intense look on him in the film's first look poster.

The southern megastar Vijay Sethupathi shared the first look poster of Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir just before his birthday today. This is a sweet birthday treat that the actor gave his fans and followers. The south film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is helmed by director Venkatakrishna Roghanth. The music direction for the film is done by composer Nivas K Prasanna.

(ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi to play villain in an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun; Read details)

Credits :Twitter

Read More