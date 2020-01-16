Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir Third Look: Vijay Sethupathi in a never before seen avatar is intense

South megastar Vijay Sethupathi who is celebrating his birthday today, will feature in a never seen before avatar in the upcoming south flick called Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir.

South megastar Vijay Sethupathi who is celebrating his birthday today, will feature in a never before seen avatar in the upcoming south flick called Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The makers of the south drama have unveiled the third look poster of the film in which makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi is seen enjoying a good nap. The setting of the third look is very uncommon and quirky. The fans and film audience are very delighted to see the latest poster of the south film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir. The south drama, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is helmed by Venkatakrishna Roghanth.

The music direction for the Vijay Sethupathi starrer is done by music composer Nivas K Prasanna. The first look of the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir was unveiled some time back. The first look was also very intriguing, it hints at an interesting tale. The first look of the south film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir saw Vijay Sethupathi in very simple avatar, with a bag on his shoulders. The background of the first look poster has a mosque and many people walking by. The south megastar Vijay Sethupathi is seen in an intense look in the first poster. The south star who appeared in the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which saw megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead.

The fans and film audience are now eagerly looking forward to see the first look poster of Vijay Sethupathi, in the upcoming film Master. This film, will see Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay in the lead.

