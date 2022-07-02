Yaanai Movie Review: Arun Vijay shines on screen; A perfect mass entertainer to watch this weekend

Cast: Arun Vijay, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakhani

Director: Hari

Rating: 3/5

Written by: Bhavana Sharma

Tamil movie Yaanai hit the screens today and is receiving mixed response from the audiences. This film has Arun Vijay in the lead role and is directed by Hari is known for directing many popular action loaded Tamil films.

Story: Arun Vijay, who plays a youngster is all set to go to any extent from protecting his family from being spilt by their enemies. He is the youngest son to his parents and his brothers are quite regressive and are mad about caste. Arun is one of the reasons behind the death of a man from fisherman family and this family is now all set to take revenge at any cost. Amidst this chaos, his family finally splits into two and it is Arun’s responsibility to put an end to everything and bring back his family together.

Arun Vijay took the entire film on his shoulders and has done an amazing job. His last film released on OTT and it was a fail when it comes the story and hype. He has done a great action-packed entertainer where his beast kinda transformation and physique are a big plus point to the story. The dialogue delivery and the dialect he used are too good. Heroine Priya Bhavani Shankar fits well into the role. But in some situations, her body language actually doesn’t match to the scene and some expressions as well. Otherwise, she has done a great job. Not all jokes of Yogi Babu are a hit in the theatres. Some worked and some did not.

Ramachandra Raju, the actor who played villain in KGF plays a strong role in the film and he impresses. His gets emotional in the climax of the film and that will actually melt your hearts. Samuthirakhani, Ammu Abhirami, Radhika plays roles that have weight and have done a good job in the film. Every actor in the film has done a great job when it comes to acting.

Yaanai is a typical Tamil film. It gives importance to family values and tells people to be kind. The story is quite simple and it is convincing enough. He went back to the roots of Tamil cinema and focused very much on narration which actually impresses you.

GV Prakash’s music could have been a lot more better. It is ok in some parts and disappointing at places. Camera work is stunning and some action scenes are just ‘wow’. Stunts in this film are beyond your level of imagination.

On the whole, Yaanai is a film that is definitely worth a watch this weekend.

