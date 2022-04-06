Yadagara Yadagar: Latest track from KGF Chapter 2 is a salute to the unconditional bond of mother & son

The makers of Yash fronted KGF Chapter 2 have released the second song from the flick, Yadagara Yadagara. This Telugu number featuring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Srinidhi Shetty has been crooned by Suchetha Basrur. Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this heart-wrenching song and the lyrics have been written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The first song from the drama, Toofan gained a lot of appreciation from music lovers.

The team is presently busy promoting this much-talked-about project, which is ready for the audience, 5 years after the release of the first part. After taking over Delhi, the makers are in Mumbai now to promote their next.

Check out the song below:

Last night, Yash was clicked by the shutterbugs in the maximum city. Rocky Bhai looked handsome as ever as he posed for the cameras in a casual look with a white shirt and blue denim. The star pulled off this classic look with swag and fans were in awe of the actor’s allure.

This Prashanth Neel directorial will be out in theatres on 14 April. K.G.F: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malvika Avinash, and Achyuth Kumar in crucial roles. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the venture is a sequel to the 2018 megahit, K.G.F: Chapter 1.

The sequel will originally release in Kannada, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Fans of Yash are waiting impatiently to see the actor in his famous Rocky Bhai avatar once again.

