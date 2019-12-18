Yami Gautam to play female lead in Valimai? Find out

According to media reports, actor Yami Gautam will be seen romancing Ajith Kumar in his next film, Valimai.

According to media reports, will be seen romancing Thala Ajith in his next film Valimai. It was recently reported that the shooting process of the highly-anticipated upcoming cop drama, has begun in Hyderabad last week. Apparently, a huge set has been erected for the first shooting schedule in which a couple of fight sequences will be shot. Earlier reports suggested that Thala Ajith will be seen as a cop in the thriller. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai was also produced by Boney Kapoor.

Some reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens in Deepavali next year. The reports which suggest Yami Gautam’s role in the film comes as a surprise as rumours surfaced claiming Nayanthara would be seen as the leading lady. After Nayanthara’s pictures with Boney Kapoor went viral, various reports suggested that she might be seen in Valimai. She met with the producer during her vacation with her rumoured boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in the UK.

Directed by H Vinod, this project was scheduled to take off earlier. However, the shooting process was delayed due to unknown reasons. The project went on floors on December 13. Ajith was last seen as an advocate in the Tamil remake of Hindi film Pink. The film, Ner Konda Parvai, had Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami in the main roles. The original version had Amitabh Bachchan, , Kirti Kulhari, Angad Bedi in the key roles.

