Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8
KGF’s Rocking Star Yash is finally ready to return to the silver screens with his next film. The actor has shared an exciting update about his next, check it out!
Rocking Star Yash, the actor who set the screens on fire with his films KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 is finally set to make a staggering return to the theaters.
The actor himself has shared an update post which shows that on December 8th, 2023 at 9:55 AM the title of his next film will finally be out, and all this waiting will soon come to an end.
Check out the official post by Yash
ALSO READ: Here’s what KGF star Yash has been up to
About The Author
Read more
Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian...
Advertisement
Credits: Instagram (Yash)
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!