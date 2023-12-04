Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8

Rocking Star Yash, the actor who set the screens on fire with his films KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 is finally set to make a staggering return to the theaters.

The actor himself has shared an update post which shows that on December 8th, 2023 at 9:55 AM the title of his next film will finally be out, and all this waiting will soon come to an end.

Check out the official post by Yash

ALSO READ: Here’s what KGF star Yash has been up to