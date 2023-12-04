Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8

KGF’s Rocking Star Yash is finally ready to return to the silver screens with his next film. The actor has shared an exciting update about his next, check it out!

Written by Goutham S Published on Dec 04, 2023   |  11:41 AM IST  |  410
Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8
Yash 19 Official Announcement: KGF actor to reveal title of his next on December 8 (PC: Getty Images/Yash Instagram)

Rocking Star Yash, the actor who set the screens on fire with his films KGF and KGF: Chapter 2 is finally set to make a staggering return to the theaters.

The actor himself has shared an update post which shows that on December 8th, 2023 at 9:55 AM the title of his next film will finally be out, and all this waiting will soon come to an end.

Check out the official post by Yash

ALSO READ: Here’s what KGF star Yash has been up to

About The Author
Goutham S
Goutham S
Writer

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram (Yash)

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!