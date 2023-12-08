Yash 19 titled Toxic: Directed by Geethu Mohandas; set to release April 2025
Rocking star Yash is finally set to return to the big screens after his amazing avatar in Prashanth Neel's film KGF Chapter 2. Check it out!
The Rocky Bhai of Indian cinema, KGF star Yash, has finally announced his next film, Toxic, after more than a year has passed since his last outing on the big screens in the film KGF Chapter 2.
Yash’s next film will be directed by acclaimed Mollywood actor-turned-director Geethu Mohandas and is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia operating in the regions of Goa. The film is expected to be mounted on a high budget, with the story heavily relying on the content.
Check out the official post for Yash’s next
Geethu Mohandas, though she debuted as a child actress and later on as a leading lady in many films, has stayed away from the limelight ever since 2009, marking her last acting venture as Nammal Thammil, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles.
The same year, the actress formed her own film production house called Unplugged, which produced her debut directorial short film titled Kelkkunnundo. Afterwards, the filmmaker made her first feature film, Hindi Liar's Dice, which was released back in 2014.
The road movie written and directed by her had Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. It tells the story of a young mother from a remote village who, going in search of her missing husband, goes missing herself. The film examines the human cost of migration to cities and the exploitation of migrant workers.
The film won two National Awards, including Best Actress for Geetanjali Thapa and Best Cinematography for Mohandas’ husband and popular filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. The film was also India’s official entry for the 87th Academy Awards, despite not being nominated or shortlisted.
Afterward, Geethu Mohandas made a Malayalam-language action-thriller film called Moothon, with Nivin Pauly in the leading role. The film also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.
The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received a positive critical response, even being touted as the definitive movie of the New Wave Movement in Malayalam cinema.
The film even won the Global Filmmaking Award for Story at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. Interestingly, the film offered a bilingual Jeseri dialect of Malayalam and Hindi in its dialogues, with Anurag Kashyap writing the Hindi lines, who also co-produced the film.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Prashanth Neel confirms ‘KGF 3 script is locked’; Says next with NTR JR is a ‘new genre’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and co. to start Firoz Nadiadwallah’s Welcome To The Jungle in Mid-December
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival