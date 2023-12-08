Yash 19 titled Toxic: Directed by Geethu Mohandas; set to release April 2025

The Rocky Bhai of Indian cinema, KGF star Yash, has finally announced his next film, Toxic, after more than a year has passed since his last outing on the big screens in the film KGF Chapter 2.

Yash’s next film will be directed by acclaimed Mollywood actor-turned-director Geethu Mohandas and is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia operating in the regions of Goa. The film is expected to be mounted on a high budget, with the story heavily relying on the content.

Geethu Mohandas, though she debuted as a child actress and later on as a leading lady in many films, has stayed away from the limelight ever since 2009, marking her last acting venture as Nammal Thammil, opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran and Indrajith Sukumaran in lead roles.

The same year, the actress formed her own film production house called Unplugged, which produced her debut directorial short film titled Kelkkunnundo. Afterwards, the filmmaker made her first feature film, Hindi Liar's Dice, which was released back in 2014.

The road movie written and directed by her had Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the leading roles. It tells the story of a young mother from a remote village who, going in search of her missing husband, goes missing herself. The film examines the human cost of migration to cities and the exploitation of migrant workers.

The film won two National Awards, including Best Actress for Geetanjali Thapa and Best Cinematography for Mohandas’ husband and popular filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. The film was also India’s official entry for the 87th Academy Awards, despite not being nominated or shortlisted.

Afterward, Geethu Mohandas made a Malayalam-language action-thriller film called Moothon, with Nivin Pauly in the leading role. The film also featured an ensemble cast of actors like Shashank Arora, Sobhita Dhulipala, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu, and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

The film premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and received a positive critical response, even being touted as the definitive movie of the New Wave Movement in Malayalam cinema.

The film even won the Global Filmmaking Award for Story at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. Interestingly, the film offered a bilingual Jeseri dialect of Malayalam and Hindi in its dialogues, with Anurag Kashyap writing the Hindi lines, who also co-produced the film.

