  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Yash and Ayra secretly record Radhika Pandit as she tries to get a perfect selfie angle; Watch VIDEO

Taking to her Instagram space, Radhika Pandit shared a video, where she can be seen trying to get the perfect angle fora selfie, which was recorded by Yash and their child Ayra.
233398 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 08:40 pm
Yash and Ayra secretly record Radhika Pandit as she tries to get a perfect selfie angle; Watch VIDEOYash and Ayra secretly record Radhika Pandit as she tries to get a perfect selfie angle; Watch VIDEO
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have been sharing their most adorable moments with their family on social media. Now, Radhika Pandit has shared a video, where she can be seen trying to get the perfect angle for a selfie which was secretly recorded by Yash and their daughter Ayra. Sharing the video, Radhika Pandit wrote how it’s a struggle for every girl to get the right angle for a selfie.

Radhika mentioned, “Well.. behind the scenes of every girl's 'selfie' life! How to get that perfect shot/angle!! Its definitely a task. Dint know I was been secretly captured by a bored dad n daughter”. Yash and Radhika fell in love with each other when they met on the sets of a TV series Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

Also Read: Sudheer Babu reveals he decided not to ask for Mahesh Babu or Krishna’s help when he started his acting career

Their relationship started as being close friends and eventually love bloomed. They kept their relationship a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, they broke the news to their fans. They have two kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers. On the other hand, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

I thought she doesn't have time after having 2 babies witin 20 months.

Anonymous 2 days ago

who is this woman you keep talking about?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement