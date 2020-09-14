Yash and Ayra secretly record Radhika Pandit as she tries to get a perfect selfie angle; Watch VIDEO

Taking to her Instagram space, Radhika Pandit shared a video, where she can be seen trying to get the perfect angle fora selfie, which was recorded by Yash and their child Ayra.

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit have been sharing their most adorable moments with their family on social media. Now, Radhika Pandit has shared a video, where she can be seen trying to get the perfect angle for a selfie which was secretly recorded by Yash and their daughter Ayra. Sharing the video, Radhika Pandit wrote how it’s a struggle for every girl to get the right angle for a selfie.

Radhika mentioned, “Well.. behind the scenes of every girl's 'selfie' life! How to get that perfect shot/angle!! Its definitely a task. Dint know I was been secretly captured by a bored dad n daughter”. Yash and Radhika fell in love with each other when they met on the sets of a TV series Nandagokula in 2007. They continued to be co-stars in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu.

Their relationship started as being close friends and eventually love bloomed. They kept their relationship a secret and when they got engaged in August 2016, they broke the news to their fans. They have two kids, Ayra and Yatharv. Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers. On the other hand, Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

