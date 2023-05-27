Yash and his son Yathrav get inked: Can you guess what it is and who's the artist?

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are proud parents of two kids, Ayra and Yathrav. They are one of the cutest families and often set major goals. The actor's wife often shares glimpses of the KGF star with his kids on Instagram, which take the internet by storm. Well now, Yash and his son Yathrav got inked and shared a photo of their tattoo.

Radhika Pandit took to Instagram and shared a photo of Yash and his son flaunting their tattoo. They got inked on their hands and it's too cute. While Yash got a tattoo of a star, Yathrav has a fairy inked. And guess who is the artist of the duo's tattoo. This tattoo was inked by the KGF star's daughter Ayra. The actor is total family man and his Instagram page is filled with their family moments.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned, "The boys got a tattoo each from the princess."

Upcoming films

Post the success of the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, movie buffs are eagerly waiting for the third part. However, the makers have announced that KGF 3 will not go on floors anytime soon as the production house and director Prashanth Neel is busy with other projects.

According to sources close to the development, Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. “Yash and Geethu Mohandas have been discussing a probable collaboration for the last one year. Yash was bowled over by the concept that Geethu came up to him with. When everyone was expecting Yash to collaborate with some of the biggest names from Indian Cinema, the Rocking Star is set to spring in surprise by choosing a credible script with a respected name of Malayalam cinema,” revealed a source close to the development. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited.