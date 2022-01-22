Yash and little Ayra spend quality time during the weekend; Watch

KGF star Yash is an amazing father to his kids Ayra and Yatharv. The latest proof of their strong bond can be seen in the Instagram video shared by Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit. In the video captioned, “Weekend special class #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”, the star is seen patiently teaching his daughter Ayra alphabets. Little Ayra is enjoying the weekend lessons from her dad as she gets a very special seat on his lap.

A couple of days back, Yash celebrated his 36th Birthday. Wishing her beau, Radhika Pandit shared a picture-perfect family photo wishing on his special day. She wrote, "To the man who means the world to us. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Thank you for existing. We love you."

Meanwhile, Yash will be starring in the second installment of his successful KGF series. Along with Yash, the film’s cast includes some other big names like Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj. Financed by Vijay Kiragandur, Yash’s next has been penned and directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who also directed the original. The highly anticipated film is slated to be out in theatres on 14 April this year.