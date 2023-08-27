Yash and Radhika Pandit deck up in ethnic attire as they celebrate Varamahalakshmi puja with kids: PICS

Yash and Radhika Pandit shared a joint post on Instagram that gave their fans an inside glimpse into their Varamahalakshmi puja. The popular couple as well as their two children, Ayra and Yatharv, decked up in ethnic attire to celebrate the same.

Along with the shared pictures, Yash and Radhika wrote down a caption about the festival, as they shared, "Hope you all had a radiant and blessed Varamahalakshmi, and the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity. Sharing some cherished moments from the auspicious day."

Yash and Radhika Pandit celebrate Varamahalakshmi puja with their kids

Yash and Radhika Pandit looked radiant as they celebrated Varamahalakshmi puja along with their family. As seen from the pictures, Yash and Radhika had decorated their home with flowers and an idol of Goddess Lakshmi. For the uninitiated, Varamahalakshmi Puja is a festival dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

For the uninitiated, the first film in which Yash and Radhika Pandit acted together was the 2008 Kannada film Moggina Manasu. Yash was portraying a supporting role in the film, while Radhika was also making her debut with the film. About Moggina Manasu, Radhika shared through his Instagram handle, "Personally, this film has given me so much, A Filmfare award, A State award and a Life partner couldn't have asked for more!! Thank you E.K sir, Gangadhar sir, Chandru sir, Mano sir and specifically Shashank sir for believing in us and giving us this beautiful film. Moggina Manasu will always remain special."

After working on more films together, Radhika and Yash became friends, and later they started dating and eventually got married. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2016. Just before their wedding, the couple had given an interview to the Times of India in which Yash said, "We didn't have the typical dating scene. We got really close eventually, like friends who would share everything with each other. I used to share every little detail about my life with Radhika. Like, when I used to be excited about something in my professional life, I would share it with her. The same held good with my personal life."

