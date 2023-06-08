Yash and Radhika Pandit lost in each other's company as they click a photo clad in traditional attires

Yash and his Radhika Pandit are one of the best couples in Sandalwood. The KGF actor is a loving husband and his latest photo proves the same. He posted a pic with Radhika on his Instagram and said life is beautiful around her. How cute right? The photo has the best couple written all over it.

Yash took to Instagram and shared a photo, where they can be seen posing in traditional attires. The two glammed up in Indian outfits for Abishek Ambareesh's wedding and clicked a perfect photo together. While Yash looked dapper in a pink sherwani, Radhika twinned with him in a matching saree.

Yash and Radhika always manage to turn heads every time they step out with their stylish look. They attended the grand wedding of late actor Ambareesh and veteran actress Sumalatha's son Abishek and Aviva Bidapa in Karnataka in these traditional outfits and their pics and videos went viral.

Yash and Radhika Pandit's marriage

Yash and Radhika Pandit met for the first time on the sets of the Kannada Television show Nanda Gokula and started dating 10 years before getting married. They worked together on 4 films and eventually started forming a bond and became friends. As their friendship transpired into love, the couple got married in December 2016 in Goa after seeing each other for almost five years. The duo is also proud parents to 2 kids, a daughter Ayra and a son Yatharv.

After marriage, Radhika Pandit quit her acting career and is focusing on her family. However, she is super active on social media and is quite popular as well star wife.

Upcoming films

Post the success of the second installment of the popular KGF franchise, Yash is yet to announce his next. All eyes are on his next, which is tentatively titled Yash19. According to our sources, Yash’s next could be helmed by National Award-Winning director Geethu Mohandas. However, an official announcement regarding this is awaited

