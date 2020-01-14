Yash and Radhika Pandit make for one royal couple in the latest photo from the KGF star's birthday party

Recently, KGF star Yash celebrated his birthday along with his close friends and family members. Actress-wife Radhika Pandit also shared a lovely picture of her with Yash from the party and they make for one royal couple.
Yash and Radhika Pandit make for one royal couple in the latest photo from the KGF star's birthday party
Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples of the Kannada film industry. The most loved couple in the South Indian film industry has set relationship goals for years now with their adorable moments. Recently, KGF star Yash celebrated his birthday along with his close friends and family members. The actress-wife Radhika Pandit also shared a lovely picture of her with Yash from the party and they make for one royal couple. Yash looks dapper in an all-suit up avatar while Radhika looks pretty like never before in her classy yet simple outfit. 

Taking to Instagram, Radhika captioned the picture: We thank each and every one of you for your love towards us! We are truly honoured. U all made Yash's birthday special Do continue to shower your blessings on us forever!!." Don't they look stunning together in this picture? We are totally in awe of this couple! Blessed with two kids, a baby girl named Ayra and a baby boy, the couple is winning the hearts with their sizzling chemistry. Check out the photo below.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit said how Yash has taught her patience and that he has helped her as a mom. The yummy mummy said, "Life as someone’s wife is different....responsibility is more, their treasure is there, especially when you have married an actor or co-actor but I’m enjoying it. It has taught me a lot. It has taught me to prioritize how to babysit. Yes, Yash has taught me patience as well and that has helped me as a mom. I’m enjoying the two roles of wife and mother thoroughly. I think this is the best phase of my life.

