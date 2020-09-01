Yash and Radhika Pandit name their son Yatharv; Share a beautiful VIDEO from the naming ceremony

Yash and Radhika Pandit's son was fondly being called Rocky Jr by their fans on social media. Finally, the couple has revealed the name of their second child.

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable pairs in the Sandalwood industry. The stunning couple is enjoying this best phase of parenthood and has embraced it beautifully. Radhika is super active on Instagram and keeps treating their fans with some amazing photos and videos of their kids- Ayra and Jr Rocky. Radhika and Yash welcomed their first child on December 2, 2018, and on October 30, 2019, they were blessed with a baby boy. Well, finally now almost to a year, Yash and Radhika Pandit have revealed the name of their second child.

Finally, the couple has put all the speculation and rumours to rest by revealing the name of their second child. Yash shared a beautiful video from their son's naming ceremony and revealed he has been named, 'Yatharv'. Yash captioned it, "The one who completes us." The couple's social media post is being spammed with lovely comments. From the time they made this announcement fans have not been able to keep calm.



In April, Radhika shared the first picture of their newborn and introduced him to the world with a cute message. Radhika had written, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family… and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior. Do give him all your love and blessings!!"



Yash and Radhika keep sharing adorable photos and cute videos of their kids. Recently, the Kannada superstar had treated his fans with a cute video of his son trying to stand and grooved to the music. He wrote, "Can barely stand, but once the music is on our little man turns into a party animal !PS: Do ignore the over enthusiastic dad in the background."

