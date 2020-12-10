Yash and Radhika Pandit pose for a romantic picture as they celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram space and shared a photo with her husband and pan Indian star Yash, from their wedding anniversary celebration yesterday.

Yash and Radhika Pandit are the top couple of Sandalwood. With the romantic posts and adorable photos, the celebrity couple is an inspiration and they have always set couple goals for everyone. In the most recent post, Radhika Pandit has shared a photo with Yash, where he can be seen planting a peck on her cheek, while surprising her with a beautiful red rose bouquet. Sharing the photo, Radhika thanked Yash for all the love.

They celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary yesterday with fans wishing them on social media. Radhika also thanked the fans for their wishes. She wrote, “Dear Husband... thank you #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: We want to thank all our fans n well wishers for making our day so special yday!” As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and sent their heartfelt wishes to the adorable couple.

See her post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yash will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is currently being shot at a brisk pace with the final leg of the schedule currently going on. Yash, a couple of days back, shared a photo of himself and revealed that the shooting schedule will be wrapped up soon. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2021. It is rumoured that Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen as the main antagonist, joined the sets of the film.

