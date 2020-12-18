Yash and Radhika Pandit reunite on screen after 4 years; Details Inside

Yash looked a perfect family man alongside his wife and actress Radhika Pandit.

Kannada film industry's one of the most adorable couples, Yash and Radhika Pandit recently graced the small screen for a TV commercial. The couple reunited on screen after 4 years and their fans have got enough reason to adore their togetherness. First time after their marriage, the couple is back together for a TV ad and fans can't keep calm. The couple played their real-life roles as husband and wife in the AD. Yash looked a perfect family man alongside his wife and actress Radhika. We are totally in awe of the chemistry the couple share on-screen as well as off-screen.

Yash and Radhika are Sandalwood's most favourite couple. After dating for 8 years, they got married in 2016. They have done four films together and interestingly, they even made their big screen debuts together in the same movie. Earlier, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika was asked if she's looking forward to work opposite Yash in future, to this she replied, "Whenever a script comes our way and if we think our combination will work, along with a good subject to work on, definitely will take it up."

Yash became a Pan India star after his Kannada film KGF became a hit and resonated with fans on a national level. Yash will next be seen in KGF 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt who plays a pivotal role in the movie. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is expected to release in 2021.

