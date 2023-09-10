Yash and Radhika Pandit share a delightful moment with daughter Ayra; spend time on private beach in PIC

Radhika Pandit occasionally shares candid moments of herself and her family via her social media handle. Her fans also cherish the delightful everyday moments from her life that the actress shares with them. Radhika Pandit, her husband Yash, and their children Ayra and Yatharv make for a great team and always win over social media with their adorable moments together.

The actress has now shared a picture of herself with her husband, Yash, and daughter, Ayra, during their leisure time at the beach. In the delightful glimpse that Radhika shared of her lovely family, Ayra can be seen sitting on Yash’s shoulders while the Mr and Mrs Ramachari actress and her daughter affectionately glance at one another.

After the completion of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022, the second film in the KGF series, Yash has been MIA from the limelight. The actor has not signed on for any new film, and even if he has, Yash has chosen not to make it official as of now. Therefore, there has been a lot of noise online, mostly from Yash’s fans, for the actor to officially announce his next film.

In the recent past, whenever Radhika Pandit posted a picture on Instagram, the comment section was hijacked by Yash’s fans looking for an update regarding Yash 19. As always, when the actress posted the latest picture of herself and her family having a candid moment, the comments were mainly about Yash 19 updates.

One comment read, ‘Waiting for Yash19 update. There were many other comments similar to the aforesaid one in the sense that they were all pertaining to any possible update on Yash 19. Nevertheless, there were also comments about the delightful family picture. One user wrote, ‘MOST FAV PIC OF INTERNET TODAY!’ Another comment read, ‘POV: CREATING CORE MERMORIES BE LIKE!’ Also, a user commented, ‘Enjoy every moment boss and mam.... NAZAR NA LAGE!’

On the professional front, while Yash’s last film was in 2022, KGF: Chapter 2, Radhika Pandit’s last film appearance was in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, and she hasn’t returned to the big screen ever since.

