Yash and Radhika Pandit turn on the romance as they dance to Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho at a party; WATCH
K.G.F star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry. The duo never fails to set couple goals with their adorable chemistry. The two had first met on the sets of the show, Nanda Gokula and since then, Yash and Radhika Pandit are winning hearts and are an epitome of true love. Be it spending time with their kids at home, or going out on holidays, Yash and Radhika Pandit keep treating their fans with their beautiful photos on social media.
Also Read: Yash and Radhika Pandit make for one royal couple in the latest photo from the KGF star's birthday party
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit said how Yash has taught her patience and that he has helped her as a mom. She said, "I’m enjoying the two roles of wife and mother thoroughly. I think this is the best phase of my life."
Add new comment