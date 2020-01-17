Yash and Radhika Pandit turn on the romance as they dance to Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho at a party; WATCH

Yash and Radhika Pandit keep treating their fans with their beautiful photos on social media. We have now come across a romantic video of the Sandalwood stars dancing to Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho.
5792 reads Mumbai
K.G.F star Yash and Radhika Pandit are one of the most adorable couples in the Kannada film industry. The duo never fails to set couple goals with their adorable chemistry. The two had first met on the sets of the show, Nanda Gokula and since then, Yash and Radhika Pandit are winning hearts and are an epitome of true love. Be it spending time with their kids at home, or going out on holidays, Yash and Radhika Pandit keep treating their fans with their beautiful photos on social media. 

We have now come across a romantic video of the Sandalwood stars dancing to Bollywood song, Meri Aashiqui Ab Tum Hi Ho and we can't get over their chemistry. Don't they look stunning together in this dancing video? We are totally in awe of this couple and can't stop watching it on repeat mode. Yash looks dapper in an all-suit up avatar while Radhika looks pretty in a pink outfit. Check out the video below.

Also Read: Yash and Radhika Pandit make for one royal couple in the latest photo from the KGF star's birthday party 

The Kannada stars Yash and Radhika Pandit welcomed a baby girl, Ayra on December 2, 2018 and second child, a baby boy, n October 30, 2019. On the New Year's, Radhika Pandit decided to share the first picture of their baby boy. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Radhika wrote, "Wishing u all a very HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 from our family to yours!! Have a fabulous year ahead!!”
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Radhika Pandit said how Yash has taught her patience and that he has helped her as a mom. She said,  "I’m enjoying the two roles of wife and mother thoroughly. I think this is the best phase of my life."

