Yash and Radhika Pandit's from being friends to lovers moment is super adorable & you will relate to it

South star Yash and his actor wife Radhika Pandit's story of how their friendship slowly became love is something that we all would be able to relate with.

Recently, Yash and Radhika Pandit made the headlines after the couple introduced their new born baby to their fans on Instagram. As soon as the photo came up, it took over the internet with fans sharing the photo across all social media platforms. Talking about their love story, the couple had told in an interview during 2017 that they were best friends who would share everything with each other. When it comes to the love life of celebrities, we would imagine it to be different than the others.

But in the case of Yash and Radhika Pandit, their love story is just like everyone else’s. After they became best friends, Yash apparently found a different side of himself. Yash has always been an ambitious man who would not waste time on anything that’s not professional. However, Radhika is someone who would find joy in even small things. When they both developed friendship, Yash realised that Radhika completes him as a human being and that’s when their friendship became a magical love story. "We used to be such good friends that we would discuss projects together. I even used to tell him stuff like, 'You know, this guy asked me out, what do you think?' We were that close ' that was the transparency of our friendship. Though, you'll have to ask him, because even I don't know when he thought he fell in love with me," Radhika was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

Their love story started when the two met at the sets of a daily soap Nandagokula in 2007. Yash and Radhika continued to be co-stars in couple of more series including Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu. Even after they both realized their love for each other, they kept it a secret. Only when they got engaged in August 2016, they broke the news to their fans. On the work front, Meanwhile, Radhika is currently busy with Yash’s foundation Yashomarga Foundation, which works with an aim to help farmers, while Yash is busy with the sequel of KGF.

