Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv turns 1: Unseen and beautiful moments of munchkin are too cute to miss

One could see Yatharv looks cute in the first moment with his parents at the hospital to posing with mommy and big sister Ayra.
KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's second child, Yatharv turns one today. The little munchkin is being showered with all the love on social media as he celebrates his first birthday today, October 30. Radhika Pandit shared a collage of the little boy on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u." One could see Yatharv looks cute in the first moment with his parents at the hospital to posing with mommy and big sister Ayra. The collage totally sums up Yash and Radhika Pandit's world in one picture. 

Meanwhile, a source close to the actor revealed that Yash has planned a small party at home. The Kannada superstar was planning for a grand celebration, however, things didn't work out as planned due to COVID-19. The source reveals, "Yash has personally been planning Yatharv’s birthday for some time now. He wanted to celebrate it in the grandest of ways possible but also keeping in mind the limitations due to the restrictions of social distancing. It will be a get together at his house with close ones in presence. From decor to dishes, gifts and clothes everything has been looked after by Yash himself."

Check out Radhika Pandit's birthday wish for Yatharv:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u 

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My baby, my Prince, my YATHARV  He turns 11months today!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Their first Rakshabandan  The precious bond between siblings is just priceless!!  #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Favourite Boys  #nimmaRP #radhikapandit

A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on

On the work front, Yash has resumed shooting of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the upcoming film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. The gangster-drama is slated to release next year in the cinema halls. 

Credits :Instagram

